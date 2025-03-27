Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Welcomes Fourth Child, Names Her 'Hind'

Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, the wife of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, on Saturday. The newborn has been named 'Hind', in honour of Sheikh Hamdan's mother, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

The Crown Prince confirmed the news through an Instagram post, where he shared a brief message announcing the birth and offering a prayer for his daughter. "O Allah, grant her a heart filled with your love, make her a source of light and guidance, and clothe her in the garments of health and well-being," he wrote.

Our Dubai Crown Prince & UAE Defense Minister HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed was blessed with a baby girl, named Hind bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum ???? pic.twitter.com/C1iQHEcXg2 — حسن سجواني ???????? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) March 22, 2025

Sheikh Hamdan first became a father in 2021 with the birth of twins - a son, Rashid, and a daughter, Sheikha. In 2023, he welcomed his third child, Mohammed.

The name 'Hind' is of Arabic origin and signifies strength, wealth, and nobility. Historically, it was referred to "a hundred camels", a sign of wealth and prosperity in ancient Arabia. The name has been borne by significant Arab women, including Hind bint Utbah, a powerful figure in early Islamic history.

Sheikh Hamdan has served as the Crown Prince of Dubai since 2008 and also holds key positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

Popularly known as "Fazza," Sheikh Hamdan married his cousin, Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, in 2019. Their wedding was part of a joint ceremony with his brothers, Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikh Ahmad. Sheikha Shaikha is the daughter of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, making her a member of Dubai's ruling Al Maktoum family.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the signing of an agreement to support the construction and maintenance of mosques in Dubai. Last month, he launched the 'Erth Dubai' initiative, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and preserving the emirate's natural resources for future generations.