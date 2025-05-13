Watch: Dubai Crown Prince Visits Google Office, Explores AI Innovations

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sheikh Hamdan visited Google's offices in Dubai to explore AI advancements. He emphasized Dubai’s partnerships with tech giants for economic growth. He thanked Google for its contributions to the UAE and regional development.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, visited Google's offices at the Dubai Innovation Hub to explore the company's latest AI advancements. In his social media posts, he highlighted Dubai's pride in its partnerships with tech giants like Google, emphasising their importance in achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and establishing the city as a digital economy hub.

Sheikh Hamdan's visit to Google's offices was captured in a video shared on his official X account, showing him engaging with executives and exploring the company's latest AI initiatives. At the headquarters, he was welcomed by Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, and Anthony Nakache, Managing Director of Google for the Middle East and North Africa, Gulf News reported.

Today, I visited Google's Dubai offices, where I explored their latest artificial intelligence initiatives. We take pride in our longstanding partnerships with global technology leaders who have chosen Dubai as their regional hub. We remain committed to strengthening these… pic.twitter.com/wqBcDDbp35 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 12, 2025

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan learned about Google's AI initiatives, including Gemini Personal Assistant, Notebooklm, and also previewed the Google Economic Impact Report 2024. He emphasised the UAE's commitment to technological transformation and its goal to become a global leader in innovation, aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Hamdan bin Mohammed's visit was also marked by a preview of the Google Economic Impact Report for 2024, which highlighted economic spinoffs from Google products like Search, YouTube, Maps, Cloud and Ads. pic.twitter.com/6PoYlRQNUl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 12, 2025

Towards the end of the visit, Sheikh Hamdan thanked Google for its contributions to the UAE and region, reaffirming Dubai's commitment to harnessing technology for sustainable development. Notably, this partnership traces back to 2008, when Google established its offices in Dubai – the largest in the Middle East and North Africa.

About Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, born November 14, 1982, is the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE. He is popularly known as Fazza, a pseudonym used for his poetry, meaning "the one who helps" in Arabic. He is the second son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai and Vice President/Prime Minister of the UAE, and Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum.

He was appointed Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008, after serving as Deputy Ruler from 2006 to 2008. He is also an accomplished equestrian, winning gold medals at the World Equestrian Games (2014, team gold in 2012, bronze in 2010). The Prince is known for poetry, adventure sports (skydiving, scuba diving), and philanthropy, supporting causes like Dubai Cares and environmental sustainability. His Instagram, with over 17 million followers, showcases his hobbies, including photography, animals,



