"Spa, Gym, Chauffeur And More": Bengaluru Employee Shares 5 "Underrated Perks" Of Working At Google

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Google offices worldwide are designed to attract top talent. A Bengaluru employee showcased "underrated perks" at Google. Relocation support includes hotel stays, chauffeur services, and more.

Google offices around the world are known to pack a bold punch when it comes to design. The IT giant tries to be an innovative and fun company that people would want to work for, and its offices are designed accordingly. Google employees, who are often called Googlers, also enjoy a range of amenities in the workplace, including free food and nap rooms. Now, a Bengaluru-based Google employee shared a list of “underrated perks” the tech giant offers its employees.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhi Dutta, a Software Engineer at Google, shared a video showing the wide array of perks that make Google offices an enviable place to work. The video, shared a few weeks back, has racked up 871,000 views and 40,000 likes. In the clip, Mr Dutta showed off various areas of the office, giving a sneak peek into the “underrated perks” offered to a Googler.

“Google food is all over Instagram, but is that the only perk worth flexing?” Mr Dutta says in the clip, before sharing the 5 most underrated benefits the tech giant offers its employees.

Watch the video below:

First, Mr Dutta shared that every Googler gets access to an onsite spa, where they can earn message credits and book full sessions right inside the office.

Second, every Google employee gets relocation support, which includes a five-star hotel stay for one to two months, a chauffeur for 30 days, help with vehicle transfer, house hunting, broker negotiation and etc. Alternatively, a Googler can also take the cash bonus if they are okay to do things on their own.

Google employees can also choose their device - a Mac, Windows Chromebook, a Pixel or an iPhone. They can also order accessories from an in-house device vending machine.

Apart from these, Googlers also get full access to an in-house gym with personalised trainers and healthy food options. Lastly, an annual health check-up not only includes a full body check-up, but also a dental check-up. “Even your specs are covered,” Mr Dutta said.

The video has sparked a conversation online, with users expressing both amazement and envy.

“My dream company,” commented one user. “Manifesting to be there once,” said another.

“That's why everyone wants to work at Google,” expressed a third user. “Best MNC out there with best pay+perks,” wrote another.