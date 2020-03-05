How Will World Change After Coronavirus? Anand Mahindra's Funny TikTok Video Answers

Anand Mahindra shared a video which shows a dog going grocery shopping amid coronavirus fears.

The coronavirus crisis, which has already impacted the world's economy, is also changing the way people travel and greet each other. As countries across the globe race to contain the spread of the virus, some people are wondering how the coronavirus will change the world permanently. One such person is businessman Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask his 7 million followers how the world would "reset" from COVID-19.

"The crisis will pass, but I think it's making the world press a permanent 'Reset' button," wrote Mr Mahindra, listing some of the ways the world would change thanks to coronavirus. Increased acceptance to working from home, more virtual conferences, more video calls and less travelling, according to him, are some of the way in which coronavirus would affect the world. "Anything else?" asked Mr Mahindra, and was soon flooded with hundreds of responses.

Of the answers he received, Mr Mahindra, 64, took to the microblogging platform this morning to share the best one.

"I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently 'reset' due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes," he wrote. "This one takes the prize—I mean pooch!" added Anand Mahindra, sharing the TikTok video which shows a dog going grocery shopping for his owner. According to CNN, experts agree that cats and dogs cannot be infected with coronavirus.

In the hilarious TikTok video, the golden retriever is seen putting on a face mask and jumping into a toy car to go to the market for his owner. Once there, a shopkeeper, also wearing a face mask, fills his backpack with veggies which he dutifully drives back to his owner.

Watch the video below:

I tweeted yesterday asking how life could be permanently ‘reset' due to the Covid-19 virus & since then my box has been flooded with hilarious memes. This one takes the prize—I mean pooch! ???? pic.twitter.com/N1xDsjDmPj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 5, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging platform by Mr Mahindra, the video has collected nearly 28,000 views and a ton of amused responses.

"Just loved the dog," wrote one person in the comments section. "That's spectacular," said another.

Fears of pets contracting the novel coronavirus increased after a dog in Hong Kong tested positive for the virus. However, according to CNN, while dogs can test positive for the virus, it doesn't necessarily mean they have been infected. Coronaviruses can live on surfaces and objects, and AFCD is testing to see whether the dog has been infected with the virus or just been contaminated with it.