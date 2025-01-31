How This Woman Lost 40 Kg And Still Enjoys Dessert Every Day - 8 Weight Loss Tips She Swears By

It may be difficult for a person with a sweet tooth to imagine losing weight since many feel that giving up their favorite foods is the first thing to do. However, this common myth has been put into question by fitness influencer Carla Visentin. In her latest social media post, Carla showed that she consumed some form of dessert each day in order to lose almost 40 kg.

Carla has posted such a wonderful post on Instagram explaining the strategies with which she changed. Despite the common belief that losing weight means giving up all the tasty foods you love, Carla's journey proves otherwise. Her message encourages others that weight loss doesn't have to mean depriving yourself of your favorite treats.

Carla, now offers diet and health tips based on her personal experience to help others on their weight loss journey.In one Instagram post she mentioned randon wightloss tips that helped her lose 40 kg.

1: Exercise alone won't help you lose weight unless you follow a calorie-deficit diet. Carla advised choosing a physical activity that encourages movement and that you can stick to.

2: Sometimes thirst is disguised as hunger, so drink water and wait a couple of minutes to determine if you're actually hungry.

3. Eating the same item each day will make tracking your caloric intake easy. It will help you prepare meals more quickly and prevent you from becoming indecisive.

4. She would take pre workout drink before working out and put herself in automatic mode to encourage herself to go to the gym. She would become so excited by this that she would inevitably go to the gym.

5. Using smaller utensils will help slow you down while you are eating and stop you from inhaling the food in 2 seconds. Additionally, eating with a smaller plate tricks the mind into thinking that you are eating more.

6. The fitness influencer suggested setting aside some calories every day to eat something you like. “I have some form of dessert every day because it stops me from going crazy and regulates my cravings,” she revealed. It doesn't matter what you eat; as long as you're eating in a calorie deficit, you will lose weight.

7.The influencer advised chewing sugar-free gum whenever you're hungry or craving sweets.

8. Little mind shifts go a long way when it comes to motivation. Carla confessed that the fact that she had transformed because she liked herself and this was her favourite motivating point.

Her transformation story is a powerful reminder that with the right mindset and approach, achieving a healthy body while enjoying life's pleasures is possible.