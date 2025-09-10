How This Indian Professionals "Youre Already Successful" F-1 Visa Denial Could Help You

An Indian professional's recent F-1 visa rejection has sparked widespread discussion after he shared his experience on Reddit. Despite a robust career, including over four years at Amazon as a senior investigation & risk specialist, the applicant was denied a student visa for an MBA in global management at City University of Seattle. The visa officer reportedly remarked, "You're already successful," before issuing the rejection slip.

The applicant interpreted this as the officer perceiving his established career as a reason not to pursue further studies. He acknowledged that his interview responses may not have sufficiently demonstrated how the MBA would be pivotal for his career advancement in India. He plans to reapply, focusing on articulating the necessity of the MBA for his professional growth and his intention to return to India for senior leadership roles. This incident also highlights the importance of clearly communicating one's academic intentions and post-study plans during visa interviews.

"Lesson learned: If you have a stable job and good career progression, you need to show the officer that your current success is only a stepping stone and that your chosen program will directly help you achieve a specific, higher goal that you can't reach without it," he wrote in the Reddit post.

According to experts, applicants must convincingly explain how their chosen program aligns with their career goals and demonstrate strong ties to their home country to assure their return after studies.

The post has received numerous reactions from Reddit users, many of whom offered insights and advice based on similar experiences. One user pointed out, "Unfortunately, unless you enroll in a much more reputable school, I don't think your visa will get approved," suggesting that the choice of institution can influence the outcome. Another added, "'You're already successful' just means they didn't believe you were really going to this school to study. Student visas are tough," emphasizing that credibility and intent are crucial factors in the approval process.