How The Iconic Name 'Mercedes-Benz' Originated, CEO Shares The Story

The iconic Mercedes-Benz logo (left) and Emil Jellinek with his daughter Mercedes.

The brand name is a crucial and widely recognised aspect of any product, and many iconic brands have fascinating stories behind them. Recently, a viral social media clip shed light on how the renowned car brand Mercedes-Benz received its name.

Speaking to American lawyer and businessman David Rubenstein, Mercedes-Benz CEO Sten Ola Kallenius explained how the famous brand got its name. He said that the car company was initially named Daimler when it was founded in 1886 by Gottlieb Daimler. At that time, Daimler's chief engineer was Wilhelm Maybach.

Fifteen years later, Austrian industrialist Emil Jellinek commissioned Daimler and Maybach to design an engine for racing purposes. Jellinek wanted to participate in a race in Nice, France, and become the race's winner.

Daimler and Maybach did actually fulfil Jellinek's desire; they gave him a vehicle with a powerful engine. Jellinek emerged victorious in the race and placed one condition: the car had to be named after his daughter, 'Mercedes'.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius shares how the name 'Mercedes' came about. pic.twitter.com/h7xh29lYv3 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 12, 2024

Thus, Daimler liked the name and decided to baptise the car as 'Mercedes', although it maintained its company's original name. According to Kallenius, the reason for the choice of such a name was due to its liking by Daimler himself, and it just happened to become part of the globally popular brand, Mercedes-Benz.

'Mercedes' as a brand name

According to the website of Mercedes-Benz, on June 23, 1902 'Mercedes' was registered as a brand name, and legally protected on September 26.

In June 1903 Emil Jellinek obtained permission to call himself Jellinek-Mercedes in future. 'This is probably the first time a father has borne the name of his daughter,' the successful businessman remarked at the time.

In 1907 Jellinek was appointed Austro-Hungarian Consul General, becoming Mexican Consul shortly afterwards. In 1909 Jellinek withdrew from the automotive business and devoted himself to his duties as head of the Austro-Hungarian consulate in Monaco. Until his death on January 21, 1918 Emil Jellinek remained an interested observer of automotive engineering.