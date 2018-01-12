How Did A Lipstick Mark End Up Inside A Toilet Bowl? Twitter Wants To Know

The odd image has over 5,000 retweets in 48 hours of being shared on Twitter

me after 12 sangrias — Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) January 10, 2018

I really want to hear this story... — Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) January 10, 2018

Didn't need to see this in the morning. — Puneet Narang (@Pun33tNarang) January 10, 2018

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha — Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) January 10, 2018

I'll be happy to spend the rest of my existence not knowing how this happened. — Matthew Palumbo, MBA (@MattGPalumbo) January 10, 2018

This is the story. Period. pic.twitter.com/j7MBWHsczE — Feel it Tweet it! (@LiZaisatweetie) January 10, 2018

My theory: girl blotted her lipstick by kissing a square of toilet paper and threw it in the toilet instead of trash and it got stuck to the bowl and lipstick mark stayed after flushing. — Ryan (@ry3889) January 10, 2018