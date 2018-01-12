How Did A Lipstick Mark End Up Inside A Toilet Bowl? Twitter Wants To Know

Odd even by Internet's standards

Offbeat | | Updated: January 12, 2018 11:53 IST
113 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How Did A Lipstick Mark End Up Inside A Toilet Bowl? Twitter Wants To Know

The odd image has over 5,000 retweets in 48 hours of being shared on Twitter

Here's something really bizarre even by Internet's standard - a mysterious lipstick stain in the unlikeliest of places.

Comments
Close [X]
User "clawedhumor" piqued Twitter's curiosity with an image of a toilet bowl. But the real shocker was inside the toilet. A pink lipstick mark imprinted inside the toilet bowl turned out to be the stuff of nightmares for Twitter.

Captioned "Stranger things 2018", the absurd image has over 5,000 retweets and nearly 10,000 favourites within 48 hours of being shared. The image was even featured on Twitter moments.
 
Naturally, there was a lot of interest and some shudders
 
And here's the most plausible theory about what could have happened - a woman blotted her lipstick on the toilet paper which may have landed inside the toilet bowl.
 Anything else other than this, we don't want to know.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Twitterviral imagetoilet

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................