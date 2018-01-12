How Did A Lipstick Mark End Up Inside A Toilet Bowl? Twitter Wants To Know

Captioned "Stranger things 2018", the absurd image has over 5,000 retweets and nearly 10,000 favourites within 48 hours of being shared. The image was even featured on Twitter moments.
Stranger Things - 2018 pic.twitter.com/WfLrTgGthd— Veer (@ClawedHumor) January 10, 2018
Naturally, there was a lot of interest and some shudders
me after 12 sangrias— Sushri Sahu (@SushriSahu) January 10, 2018
I really want to hear this story...— Mahesh Senthikumar (@MaheshSenthi) January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
Didn't need to see this in the morning.— Puneet Narang (@Pun33tNarang) January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha— Imagination Junkie (@Jia1303) January 10, 2018
I'll be happy to spend the rest of my existence not knowing how this happened.— Matthew Palumbo, MBA (@MattGPalumbo) January 10, 2018
This is the story. Period. pic.twitter.com/j7MBWHsczE— Feel it Tweet it! (@LiZaisatweetie) January 10, 2018
And here's the most plausible theory about what could have happened - a woman blotted her lipstick on the toilet paper which may have landed inside the toilet bowl.
Anything else other than this, we don't want to know.
My theory: girl blotted her lipstick by kissing a square of toilet paper and threw it in the toilet instead of trash and it got stuck to the bowl and lipstick mark stayed after flushing.— Ryan (@ry3889) January 10, 2018
