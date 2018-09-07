How Crime Fighting Algae Stopped A Florida Felon Swimming Away From Police

A video shows Abraham Duarte being pulled out of the water.

A Florida man's attempt to escape the police by swimming away proved to be unsuccessful, thanks to algae in the water. According to a press release by the Cape Coral Police Department, Abraham Duarte was arrested on Saturday after he jumped into a canal and began swimming away - but was soon overcome with the algae in the water. According to the police, the incident happened when Mr Duarte, pulled over for speeding, abandoned his car and began to flee the cops on foot before jumping into water.

"Duarte was overcome with the algae in the water after he swallowed some and quickly began swimming back to the original officer that stopped him," said the police in their press release. "Duarte reached the canal bank and gave up allowing officers to help pull him out."

A video shared by the police department on Facebook yesterday shows Mr Duarte being pulled out of the water and getting handcuffed.

Watch the video below:

(Disclaimer: Viewer discretion advised. Video contains language that is not suitable for children.)

Since being shared online, the video has collected hundreds of amused comments and over 1 lakh views.

"Crime stopping algae!" jokes one person in the comments section. "I like that even though he ran he was treated with respect when he surrendered," says another. "I fought the algae and the algae won," a third laughs.

According to the police department, Mr Duarte was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.

Very recently, another escape attempt was thwarted when a Minnesota burglar's getaway truck was left stranded in a huge pile of manure.