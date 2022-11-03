"$8 With 60% Off?": Zomato's Offer To Elon Musk For Twitter Blue Tick

Despite the outrage, the billionaire has maintained that the move is reasonable.

Elon Musk's announcement that verified Twitter users will be charged $8 per month to keep their blue ticks has been the talk of the town. While the move has drawn backlash and caused outrage among some users, it has also spawned a flurry of memes and one-liners on the Internet. Joining the trend, food delivery app Zomato has shared a quirky post trying to bargain the blue tick fee.

“OK Elon, how about $8 with 60% off up to $5?,” Zomato wrote in the post.

The post has prompted hilarious reactions.

“Let me check with my friends who shop at GK M block market if they can bargain with Elon to bring it down even more,” a user wrote.

This user broke down the calculations if Twitter started charging for the blue tick following the Zomato model.  

Another user joked, “And the final payable amount is $8.2 after adding tax and delivery charge.”

This one attempted to make the deal more exciting.

“That would be $7.5 after applying coupon code,” a comment read.

One user seemed to believe that the price of the blue tick would go up further if Twitter goes the Zomato way.  The comment said, “After checking out the final price will be $16 including GST and delivery charges.”

Elon Musk's decision to charge an $8 monthly fee for the blue tick has not gone well with many longtime Twitter users. However, despite the outrage, the billionaire has maintained that the move is reasonable. Referring to the fee, he recently tweeted “you get what you pay for”. He wrote in a subsequent tweet that “being attacked by both right & left simultaneously is a good sign”.

According to Mr Musk, those who pay the monthly fee for the blue tick will get some special features such as “priority in replies, mentions & search”.

