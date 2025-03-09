Holi 2025: Here's How Holi Is Celebrated In Different Parts Of India

Holi 2025: Holi has arrived, bringing with it a wave of excitement. This much-anticipated festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. Interestingly, Holi is known by different names in various regions of India.

Holi In Different In Parts Of India

In states of north India, it's mostly called Holi and the celebrations are spread over two days - Choti Holi and Rangwali Holi. On the evening of the first day of Holi, people light a bonfire called Holika Dahan signifying Holika Dahan.

Holi 2025: The festival of colours, Holi is just about a week away, on March 14

Holi has a slightly different flavour in the eastern part of the country. While in West Bengal, it's called Dol Purnima, Doljatra or Basant Utsav, in Assam paople often call it Phakuwa or Doul. The people of Odisha celebrate Dola on Holi and Lord Jagannath with Lord Balabharda and Goddess Subhadra replace the deities of Radha and Krishna.

In Uttarakhand, the Kumaoni Holi is a grand and colourful musical affair. People sing local Holi songs and folklore. Down south, in Tamil Nadu people celebrat Panguni Uthiram - a festival of love - on Holi. Holi is called Ukkuli in Konkani and is also referred to as the spring festival - Sigmo.

In Goa, Holi is also called Sigmo - the spring festival

Holi is all about colour, merrymaking, mouthwatering signature delicacies. The most symbolic Holi sweet is 'Gujiya', believed to have originated in Rajasthan. Gujiyas are sweet dumplings made of or flour and filled with khoya and dry fruits. Malpuas, Dal Kachori and dahi Vada are also Holi specialities and Holi is incomplete without the famous Thandai.

