Hockey Star Rani Rampal Calls Out Air India Over Damaged Luggage

While the airline's response was acknowledged, many users felt it was inadequate and came too late.

Indian hockey star and Padma Shri award recipient Rani Rampal expressed her disappointment with Air India after receiving her luggage in a damaged state upon returning to India from Canada. She shared a post on the social media platform X, registering her concern against the airline.

In her post, she wrote, "Thank you, Air India, for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon, after landing in Delhi, I found my bag broken."

The post quickly gained traction, attracting considerable attention from users online who shared similar experiences.

Thank you Air India for this wonderful surprise. This is how your staff treat our bags. On my way back from Canada to India this afternoon after landing in Delhi I found my bag broken.@airindiapic.twitter.com/xoBHBs0xBG — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) October 5, 2024

Air India responded promptly in the comments, apologizing for the inconvenience. Their official account stated, "Dear Ms Rampal, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. Please DM us your ticket details, bag tag number, and damage complaint number/DBR copy. We'll take this up."

One user shared a similar experience, saying, "Service of Air India like this only. A few months back, I forgot to collect my expensive headphones from an Air India flight and immediately reported it via email, but I received no response to date. Worst."

Another user remarked, "Air India needs to up its customer service and bring it to par with international standards."

A third individual added, "Same thing happened with my luggage at Goa MOPA Airport @IndiGo6E. The handle broke, there were two big holes, and various cracks, and I was charged per kg just two days ago."

"I too had the same experience in Delhi, where my wheels were missing and the bag was torn, but I didn't have much time to argue. It was my first time. Sue them," a fourth user commented.

