'Ho Na Paayega': Woman's Rant About Returning To Office Is As Funny As It Is Relatable

In this hilarious video, a woman complains about returning to office after months of working from home.

Last year, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown shut down offices and public transport, many companies made the abrupt shift to working from home. As a consequence, for almost one year now, millions of professionals have been working from the comforts of their homes - a phenomenon which has given rise to some hilarious 'WFH blunders' and set pajama sales soaring.

However, with the roll-out of the Covid vaccine and a dip in infection rate, a number of offices are beginning to reopen - even though many are not happy about saying goodbye to the many advantages of working from home. One such unhappy employee recently shared a hilarious video ranting about the move back to office, and the video has gone viral for its highly relatable content.

Instagram user Harjas Sethi posted a funny video last week in which she called out, in no uncertain terms, her company's decision to ask employees to return to work.

"Meri rooh kaamp rahi hai (I shake at the thought of going back to office)," she says in the clip before proceeding to question the wisdom of returning to the traditional office model.

"I want to ask them why they even want to do this [ask employees to work from office]. Everyone is happy, your revenue is increasing, you are saving on transport costs and other facilities," she says in Hindi, with a deadpan face. Ms Sethi then goes on to say that she has learnt to live in pajamas after packing away her jeans and trousers. "Ho na paayega (it won't be possible)," she says, referring to the return to physical workspaces from virtual meeting rooms.

The ending of the video is perhaps the funniest. After completing her rant, Ms Sethi requests her employers not to fire her after watching the video.

The clip was first posted to Instagram a week ago, but gained viral attention after it was shared on Twitter this morning.

Biggest fear of employees working from home. Watch till the end.???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Qhuj9YeT8k — PiyushTweets (@PiyushTweets1) February 23, 2021

Since being posted a few hours ago, the rant has racked up over 67,000 views and nearly 3,000 'likes' - including one from PayTM founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Many Twitter users took to the comments section to say that they found the video quite relatable.

"Seriously. It's like, she is hearing my thoughts like Professor Charles Xavier and then making a video about it," wrote one.

"WFH for past 1 year!! Now, I'd rather attempt Everest climb than go back to the commute," another agreed.

Ms Sethi took to Twitter to thank viewers for showering her video with love and praise. "Hahah I'm glad you like the video. I posted it on Instagram handle @vellijanani for fun and joined Twitter only to see all the love," she wrote.

Hahah I'm glad you like the video. I posted it on Instagram handle @vellijanani for fun and joined Twitter only to see all the love ???? https://t.co/kQgw9ixbFS — Harjas Sethi (@HarjasSethi8) February 23, 2021

Would you rather go back to office or work from home? Let us know using the comments section.