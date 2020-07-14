His Car Was Smashed By A Boulder. Why Some Netizens Think He Is Lucky

A viral video shows a boulder smashing the front portion of a car.

This morning, IPS officer Arun Bothra took to Twitter to share a video that has polarised opinions on the microblogging platform. The short clip shows a car's front portion getting flattened by a huge boulder. Mr Bothra asked his followers whether they would consider the accident "lucky or unlucky". A number of netizens felt the occurrence was an unlucky one, but many also considered it fortunate that the driver managed to escape unhurt from the accident.

The video shows the driver taking a washroom break on the side of a road, parking his car only a few feet away. As he goes about his business, a truck carrying a load of heavy boulders zips past. One of the boulders rolls off the truck, bounces on the road and smashes straight into the car, shattering the windshield and startling the man.

"Lucky or Unlucky?" asked Mr Bothra while sharing the video. Take a look at it below:

Since being shared on Twitter this morning, the video has garnered over 28,000 views and hundreds of responses.

There were some who thought he was "obviously unlucky".

Obviously unlucky! If he didn't go out to pee he wouldn't have stayed there on the road with his car — BABU RAO (@laapaisadepaisa) July 14, 2020

Others felt it was luck that saved his life.

Lucky. गाड़ी तो और आ जाएगी, इंसान दुबारा नहीं आते। — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal Panda (@dr_chayanika) July 14, 2020

Many said it was both, depending on the way you looked at it.

Both, as it depends on context. Lucky for the animate object (human). Unlucky for the inanimate object (car).

👆is a classic example why a half-truth is considered more damaging than a lie. — Jit Mukherjee (@Jit_Mukherje) July 14, 2020

Some also shared examples of similar incidents where the driver managed to escape through sheer luck.

Jako rakhe Saiyan mar sake no koye. But negligent Truck driver who hit target with precision with a sack bomb should have been caught & jailed for negligence. https://t.co/D19MDXFe42 — Pipalkoti (@Pipalkoti) July 14, 2020

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.