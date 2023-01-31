Hilarious Video Of Football Coach's Daughter Imitating Him In Press Conference Goes Viral

Taylor was seen copying her dad and behaving like a sign language translator.

The Philadelphia Eagles, a US-based football team, defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship yesterday. Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles was on cloud nine and celebrated with his family after the victory. He also addressed the media and his press conference is going viral for all the right reasons. His three kids, Jacob, Maria and Tayler joined him for the same. In the short clip, Mr Sirianni's five-year-old daughter Taylor was seen copying her dad and behaving like a sign language translator.

The video was shared by the National Football League on Twitter. In the video, Taylor was seen doing hand movements with endearing facial expressions, exactly copying her father. She looked adorable and became the highlight of the press event. The football coach quickly requested her to stop. Towards the end of the 10-second clip, Mr Sirianni says, "Taylor, you need to stop that."

Watch the video below:

Taylor Sirianni is a whole mood 😎 pic.twitter.com/sDZEDgXvDg — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed nine lakh views and over three thousand likes.

"Lol...I loved her signing! Yay Taylor!" said a person.

"The "Taylor, stop. Taylor.........stop" got me good," stated a second person.

Another person added, "Awww, sweetness is pretending to be the ASL interpreter for her dad. Teach that girls sign language. Take her everywhere."

"Omg she is so adorable. #Family" commented another person.

A user commented, "As a parent of 3 kids right around those ages, that is absolutely great."

"The kids are cute but it's only fair to have them up there if it's a fun casual press conference. It's a big ask for kids that little to sit still for real questions and mundane player updates. Honestly the take your kids to work bit has run it's course," remarked another user.



Featured Video Of The Day Nick, Who Doesn't Have Arms And Legs, Shows The World How To Live