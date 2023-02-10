Damar Hamlin Makes Surprise Appearance At Award Show

The accident with Damar Hamlin took place on January 2.

American football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a game last month, made a surprise appearance during the Super Bowl week. According to the BBC, Mr Hamlin was one of five finalists for the NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) Alan Page Community Award. The 24-year-old collapsed during an NFL game when his team the Buffalo Bills, was playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The video from the game showed that Mr Hamlin had been hit in the upper chest area. He was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition for a few days.

The football player surprised everyone when he reached the stage in Phoenix to accept the Alan Page award. He also addressed the gathering, before accepting the trophy and a $100,000 donation.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing," said Hamlin at the event, according to the BBC.

Mr Hamlin spoke after the entire medical staff that helped save his life was honored in a special moment, report USA Today.

"First I would just like to thank God for even being here. Every day I'm amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world. Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting no matter the circumstances," he said, according to the outlet.

Mr Hamlin plays for Buffalo Bills as safety, defensive backs who line up 10-15 yards from the line of scrimmage in the NFL game. He served as reserve for much of last year, according to the BBC.

According to NFL website, Mr Hamlin attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. He was the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year and a top 150 overall recruit nationally, said the website.