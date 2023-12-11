Damar Hamlin To Jeremy Renner, Here Are The Most Searched People On Google In 2023

Google has released the top searches for 2023 that show the topics that dominated internet searches

Google released its 'Year in Search 2023' list, which, like every other year, displays what was searched the most — topics, trends, personalities, news — on its search engine around the world. The 'Year in Search 2023' list includes all the categories - news, entertainment, memes, travel, recipes, and more.

Google also released a list of the most searched personalities globally in 2023, with NFL player Damar Hamlin topping the list. Notably, the American football player collapsed during his National Football League (NFL) game in January. A video from the game showed that Mr Hamlin had been hit in the upper chest area. He was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition for a few days but has since completed a celebrated comeback.

He's followed by Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who survived after being crushed under a snowplow on New Year's Day. Mr. Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nevada, which initially left him in "critical condition".

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist with a large online presence, is the third-most searched person on Google in 2023.

France forward Kylian Mbappe and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce are the fourth and fifth-most searched person on the list respectively.

Here's the full list:

Damar Hamlin Jeremy Renner Andrew Tate Kylian Mbappé Travis Kelce Jenna Ortega Lil Tay Danny Masterson David Beckham Pedro Pascal

Jenna Ortega, an American actress who made waves with her performance in Netflix's horror-comedy 'Wednesday' was the sixth on the list. Notably, the 21-year-old actress portrayed the iconic character Wednesday Addams in the series for which she received nominations at the Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Lil Tay, American-Canadian internet personality and musician, who was "killed" in an online hoax only to resurface with a music video was the seventh most googled person.

US actor Danny Masterson who was sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for raping two women features in the eighth spot. English former footballer David Beckham and 'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal are the ninth and tenth persons on the list respectively.