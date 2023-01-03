Damar Hamlin: What Experts Say About His Injury That Almost Stopped His Heartbeat

Damar Hamlin tackles Tee Higgins during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during his game Monday night against the Bengals and was taken to the Cincinnati hospital. In the hospital, he is now in stable condition. 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after being hit, but his heartbeat was restored by medical personnel.

The sudden cardiac arrest and hopitalization created chaos among the fans of the game and Mr. Hamlin. A doctor tried to explain the situation on social media, which gave many fans a clear picture.

The impact of the tackle on Hamlin's body was described on Twitter by Miami-based vascular cardiologist Bernard Ashby, MD.

"The video of Damar Hamlin, from a cardiologist's perspective, resembled commotio cordis - a phenomenon that occurs when a sudden blunt impact to the chest causes cardiac arrest," he wrote on Twitter.

"Timely defibrillation is lifesaving and prevents anoxic brain injury. I pray an AED was near," Ashby tweeted.

During the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin took a hard hit while tackling the Bengals' Tee Higgins. He then stood up and suddenly collapsed to the floor, with medical staff rushing onto the field shortly after.

Players from both NFL teams, clearly shaken by what they had witnessed, gathered around Hamlin during the treatment, which ESPN said included CPR, with many of them kneeling to pray and some openly weeping.

Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The NFL, one of the most violent team sports, has been dealing with growing concerns in recent years over concussion injuries for players from hits to the head.

While injuries are common in the sport, multiple observers said it was the first time they had seen an ambulance enter the field to treat a player.

(With Inputs from AFP)