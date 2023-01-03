Damar Hamlin: 5 Points On American Football Player

The 24-year-old plays for Buffalo Bills as safety, defensive backs who line up 10-15 yards from the line of scrimmage in the NFL game. He served as reserve for much of last year, the BBC said in its report.

Since the beginning of 2022 season, Mr Hamlin has been a part of the Bills' starting line-up.

According to NFL website, Mr Hamlin attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School. He was the Class AAAA Defensive Player of the Year and a top 150 overall recruit nationally, said the website.

He signed a four-year contract with Buffalo in May last year.