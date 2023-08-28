Caught On Camera: Massive Fight Between NFL Fans In US Restaurant, 2 Stabbed

The two men who received injuries from stabbing were taken to the hospital.

Two people were stabbed inside a California restaurant after a fight broke out following an NFL game. The violent showdown between the fans of two NFL teams was reported on Friday night at an In-N-Out Burger outlet, according to New York Post. The videos of the fight have been shared widely on social media and show three men, including one with a San Francisco 49ers jersey on and one with a Las Vegas Raiders jersey, punching a shirtless man on the floor.

The footage then shows a man, not wearing any jersey, attacking the shirtless man with a sharp object. The people who gathered around are heard screaming asking the group to stop.

The two men who received injuries from stabbing were taken to the hospital, according to a police release. It's not clear what condition they are in, said the Post report.

The incident took place barely a mile from Levi's Stadium where 49ers faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The man who is suspected to have stabbed the man on the floor is on the run, while the police have detained multiple people, the outlet further said.

Just a week ago, another fight had broken out in the stands of Levi Stadium between 49ers fans.

One of the fans was covered in blood in the fight that involved around a dozen fans. The fight happened during the 49ers' game versus the Denver Broncos, which the 49ers won 21-20.