Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday (Feb 1), and the moment her speech was concluded, a wave of hilarious memes flooded social media, with online users sharing humorous reactions. From tax relief hopes to middle-class anxieties, the memes showcased the public's creativity in response to the budget announcements.

Here are some of the unmissable memes that perfectly describe the mood of the online community:

"The whole mood of February depends on one woman," in reference to Sitharaman's budget presentation. Another meme noted: "Apke fund se thoda paise mil jaata toh baadhiya ho jaata" (If some money from your fund was given, it would be great).

One funny meme read: "Budget 2026 ki asli jaanch: Wallet ka weight, patience ka test, aur memes ka festival" (Budget 2026: Wallet weight, patience test, and meme festival).

Budget Memes - A thread 🧵



Nirmala Sitharaman to Middle Class people pic.twitter.com/XOl1QDWCOO — Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) February 1, 2025

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/lkbFrf4wiD — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2025

Bio students to their commerce friends during budget pic.twitter.com/iPfwzKYcAW — Phunsuk Wangdu (@Phunsukwangduji) February 1, 2025

Government to salaried people during every budget#Budget2025 pic.twitter.com/VnfvuKYolM — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) February 1, 2025

Union Budget 2026

Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year. She also announced several measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

However, the Opposition said it was "totally lacklustre". Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the budget speech given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also "non-transparent" as it gave no idea of the budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes.

"While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 minutes that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre," Ramesh said in a post on X. "The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes."

Another Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, said this budget is not for common people, but for big corporates and wondered how people can welcome it as there is nothing in it. "How can people welcome this budget, there is nothing in it. It is completely hollow," he said.