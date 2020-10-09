'He's Become Quite Americanized': A Page From Ratan Tata's School Yearbook

A picture from Ratan Tata's school yearbook, dated 1955.

Businessman Ratan Tata took a trip down memory lane as he shared a page from his school yearbook on Instagram. After studying in Mumbai and Shimla, Mr Tata completed his schooling from Riverdale Country School in New York City, graduating in 1955. On Thursday, the 82-year-old Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group took to Instagram to share a page from his school yearbook along with a throwback photo as part of the #ThrowbackThursday trend.

The yearbook write-up describes him as "quite Americanized" and "charming and unassuming".

"Ratan Tata comes to us from India," reads the snippet from his yearbook. "Easy to get along with, he has made many friends, and although he has been here only a year and a half, he has become quite Americanized."

The write-up reveals that Mr Tata once hoped to become an engineer and played baseball in school. On comparing his Indian school to Riverdale, he found Riverdale to be a "much tougher school".

Along with a glimpse of his yearbook, Mr Tata shared a black and white photo that shows him with two friends. "Throwing far back to my school days this Thursday, thinking about my friends Lou and Rudy. A snippet from my yearbook, Riverdale Country School,1955," he wrote.

Mr Tata's post has collected over 5.2 lakh 'likes' and thousands of comments on the photo and video sharing platform.

This is not the first time that Ratan Tata has treated fans and followers to #ThrowbackThursday posts. After joining Instagram last year following a long hiatus from public life, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group has regularly shared old photographs with his 3 million Instagram followers.

In January, a throwback pic from his days in Los Angeles - where he worked briefly before returning to India - had become an Insta hit.