Here's How This Car Got Wedged In The Upper Wall Of A Two-Storey Building

The phrase "crashing into a building" took on a new meaning Sunday when a car in Southern California hit a center divider, went airborne and plowed into the second floor of a dentist's office.Images taken by the local fire department show the white sedan partially wedged into the building, its rear exposed as it tilted to one side.Capt. Stephen Horner, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority, said officials received a call about a crash in Santa Ana, California, at about 5:30 a.m. The car was traveling at a high speed when it hit the concrete median. Horner said the driver was not driving parallel to the divider; instead it was coming from a side street and slammed into the median, much like a T-bone crash.The impact sent the car into the air and into the small office building. Horner said a small fire was immediately extinguished.Two people were in the car. One managed to get out, while the other one was trapped inside for more than an hour as authorities used a heavy piece of equipment to stabilize the vehicle, Horner said. Both were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.Horner said he does not have any more information on the occupants, but Santa Ana police said the driver admitted to having used narcotics. Fire officials used a crane to pull the vehicle out of the building and bring it down, Horner said. The second floor, which is a storage space for files, suffered minor damage, he said.