Here's How Thieves Stole An Entire Vineyard Of Grapes

A vineyard in Germany has been robbed of 1,600 kgs of grapes (Representative Image)

In a bizarre crime, thieves stole an entire vineyard of grapes in broad daylight in Germany, leaving officials stunned. The grapes - used to make the Riesling white wine - are estimated to be worth a whopping 8,000 euros or approximately Rs 6.7 lakhs, local media reported, quoting the police.



The grand theft took place on September 27 in the southern German town of Hassloch. The accused used a "professional harvesting machine over the entire vineyard" for the robbery and reportedly made off with about 1,600 kilograms of grapes.



A local policeman said that harvesting machines heading into fields at dusk are a common sight in the area, and do not arouse suspicion, according to German newspaper Die Welt. The heist was carried out between 4 pm - 6 pm.



Interestingly, the vineyard is situated right next to the car park of a major supermarket, according to BBC.



Police are now searching for the resourceful criminals.