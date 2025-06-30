France, Germany, And UK Condemn 'Threats' Against UN Nuclear Watchdog Head

France, Germany and Britain on Monday condemned "threats" against the head of the UN nuclear watchdog after Iran rejected its request to visit nuclear facilities bombed by Israel and the United States.

Tehran has accused Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, of "betrayal of his duties" for not condemning the Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, and Iranian lawmakers this week voted to suspend cooperation with the agency.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemn threats against the director general of the IAEA Rafael Grossi and reiterate our full support to the agency," foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot, Johann Wadephul and David Lammy said in a joint statement.

"We call on Iranian authorities to refrain from any steps to cease cooperation with the IAEA," they added.

"We urge Iran to immediately resume full cooperation in line with its legally binding obligations, and to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of IAEA personnel."

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that Mr Grossi's insistence on visiting the bombed sites was "meaningless and possibly even malign in intent".

Iran has said it believes an IAEA resolution on June 12 that accused Iran of ignoring its nuclear obligations served as an "excuse" for the war that Israel launched on June 13 and that ended with a fragile ceasefire last week.

Argentina, Rafael Grossi's home country, has also slammed "threats" against him from Iran.

None specified which threats they were referring to, but Iran's ultra-conservative Kayhan newspaper recently claimed documents showed Grossi was an Israeli spy and should be executed.

Speaking to US broadcaster CBS on Sunday, Iranian ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani denied there was any threat to nuclear inspectors in Iran, insisting they were "in safe conditions" but their work was suspended.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)