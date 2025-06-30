What Is Cyber Dome, The Cyber Research Centre Germany Seeks To Build With Israel

Germany plans to establish a cyber research centre in collaboration with Israel for better cooperation on cyber defence between the two nations, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Sunday.

According to Bild, a German newspaper, Mr Dobrindt outlined a five-point plan to establish a "Cyber Dome" for Germany, boosting its cyber defence strategy.

The plan includes establishing a joint German-Israel cyber research centre, strengthening cyber defence cooperation, increasing cooperation between Mossad and its German counterpart, the BND, expanding Germany's anti-drone defences, and developing a civil shelter and emergency warning system similar to what Israel used during the 12-day war.

Germany's decision to increase cyber cooperation with Israel was influenced at least in part by the role Israeli cyber capabilities played in repelling larger Iranian attacks during the recent war, which ended with a US-brokered truce.

What Is 'Cyber Dome'?

The 'Cyber Dome' is a strategic cyber-defence initiative modelled on Israel's Iron Dome but focused on the digital realm. Germany's proposed Cyber Dome aims to build a firm, multilayered cyber shield to protect national infrastructure from growing digital threats, particularly from state-backed actors.

Plan For The 'Cyber Dome'

The Interior Minister aims to establish a "Cyber Dome" for Germany and has outlined five key points for a cyber and security agreement with Israel.

The cooperation between intelligence services (such as the BND and Mossad) and security forces should be strengthened.

The Interior Minister wants to build a centre for German-Israeli cybersecurity research.

Both nations should strengthen cooperation in cyber defence

Germany should increase its drone defence capabilities.

Strengthen civil protection and warning systems.

In 2024, Aviram Atzaba, the Israeli National Cyber Directorate's head of international cooperation, said that they were developing a cyber dome to guard the country against cyberattacks. It functions "like the Iron Dome against rockets", Mr Atzaba added.

"With cyber dome, all sources are fed into a large data pool that enables a view of the big picture and to invoke a national response in a comprehensive and coordinated manner," he said.

Mr Dobrindt arrived in Israel on Saturday. He visited the scene of an Iranian missile strike in Bat Yam on Sunday, where nine people, including three children, were killed and hundreds injured overnight on June 14-15, reported The Times of Israel.

In the first visit by a top foreign official since the end of the Israel-Iran war, Mr Dobrindt stood among the rubble with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and declared, "We must deepen our support for Israel."

Mr Dobrindt emphasised the need to upgrade civil defence alongside military defence to strengthen overall capabilities.