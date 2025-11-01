Advertisement
Video Of Saudi Airlines Attendant Feeding An Elderly Passenger Melts Hearts Online

The post quickly went viral, with users commenting to express their gratitude and admiration for the crew member's kind act.

Read Time: 2 mins
  • A Saudia Airlines flight attendant was seen feeding an elderly passenger with care
  • The video was shared by Saudia Aviation on their official X social media handle
  • The act showcased Saudi hospitality and authentic values aboard the flight
A heartwarming moment aboard a Saudia Airlines flight is winning hearts online, drawing widespread admiration on social media. The video shows the flight attendant slowly serving the elderly man with a spoon, ensuring the passenger feels completely comfortable and cared for.

The video shared by Saudia aviation on their X handle. The Saudia aviation wrote, "A scene that embodies authentic Saudi values. A flight attendant feeding an elderly passenger throughout the flight with care befitting Saudi hospitality."

Watch video here:

Social media users praised the crew member's calm and patient behaviour, praising his empathy and respect for the elderly passenger.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral, with users commenting to express their gratitude and admiration for the crew member's kind act, praising it as a heartwarming display of humanity that made a big impact.

One user wrote, "Thank you Saudia Group for always and forever employing competencies."

Another user wrote, "May God heal him... It's clear he has Parkinson's paralysis; it's hard for him to control anything he holds in his hand."

"May God strengthen them," added a third user.

