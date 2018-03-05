Indian Couple's Cat Seized At Kochi Airport, Airline Asked To Send It Back The animal was seized and detained by the Customs sleuths as it was not a recognised route for importing the pets, said a Customs official.

Officials said Kochi Airport is not a route for pets as it doesn't have quarantine facility (PTI) Kochi: A pet cat brought from a Gulf country was detained at Kerala's Kochi International Airport as it was not the recommended route for it to travel, a top Customs official said on Sunday.



An Indian couple traveling from Jeddah on March 2 on Saudia Airlines had brought the cat along with them.



The animal was seized and detained by the Customs sleuths as it was not a recognised route for importing the pets, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar told PTI in Kochi.



The official said Saudia Airlines was asked to send the cat back to Jeddah as the couple had not carried documents necessary for bringing a pet to India.



"Import of pets is only allowed after production of required health certificate from the country of origin and examination by our animal quarantine office," he said.



Besides, Kochi International Airport is not a route for bringing pets as it does not have a quarantine facility, the official said.



"Import of pets is allowed only at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad Airports which have animal quarantine facility," Mr Kumar said.



The seizure was subject to adjudication, payment of fine and penalty, he added.



