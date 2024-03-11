Heartwarming Video Of Elderly Man Distributing Biscuits To Bus Drivers In Mumbai Is Viral

The video has gathered more than 2 million views on Instagram

A heartwarming video from Mumbai has caught the attention of the internet. The now-viral video shows an elderly man's act of compassion for bus drivers. The video posted on Instagram by Minal Patel shows a touching scene where an elderly man stopped the moving buses on Hughes Road and distributed biscuit packets to the drivers.

The elderly man stood near a divided, bus, one after another, paused at the specified location. The man handed biscuit packets to the drivers with a warm smile.

Along with the video, Ms Patel wrote, "Kindness alert! Every morning, this uncle waits on Hughes Road to distribute biscuits to every bus driver!"

See the video here:

The video has gathered more than 2 million views on Instagram and an array of comments.

In the comments section, an Instagram user named Rubaina Merchant shared that the man was her grandfather. "Thank you for appreciating his effort and sharing it with the world. We would love to see more people stand along with him and spread the kindness."

Another user wrote, "I know this uncle. My brother is a bus driver. Uncle gives Parle G biscuits to drivers and conductors from 5.30 am to 8 am every day. I was only hearing this scene from my brother but today I was able to see it through this video. Thank you for this beautiful video."

The third user remarked, "Mumbai City is an EMOTION for real !!!"

"The people of Mumbai city have golden hearts, here love is expressed, the spirit of Mumbai," the fourth user wrote.

"Such a pure-hearted people," the fifth user commented.