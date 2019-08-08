He Was Dining Alone At A Mumbai Hotel, So Staff Did Something Sweet...

Staff at a Mumbai hotel did something nice when they saw a guest dining alone (Representative)

A sweet incident, shared on Twitter, is bringing a smile to people's faces. On Wednesday, Prakash Mallya, an MD at Intel India, took to the microblogging site to talk about what staff at a Mumbai hotel did when they saw him dining alone.

According to his tweet, he recently walked into a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a quick meal. However, when staff at the hotel saw him dining alone, they brought in a cute guest to give him some company - a goldfish!

Sharing a picture of the fish, Mr Mallya praised the hotel for their "thoughful" gesture and wrote: "So nice & thoughtful and something that's never happened in all my travel thus far."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that's never happened in all my travel thus far😊! #CustomerExperiencepic.twitter.com/YCsL5riQWK — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) August 7, 2019

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 1,400 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Some people shared their own experiences of receiving temporary pets at hotels:

They gave me one at @ITCHotels when I said my room was too quiet. :) — Anubhuti Krishna (@anubhutikrishna) August 8, 2019

Others praised the hotel

I enjoy eating alone sometimes, but this is also really cute and I'd love to eat with a goldfish 🙂 — Impeach Trump Now (@smilingrain122) August 8, 2019

Nice 🤗♥️ — Popi Boruah (@BoruahPopi) August 8, 2019

lovely thought...... — Gurprit SS (@ss_gurprit) August 8, 2019

What do you think of the hotel's gesture? Let us know using the comments section.

