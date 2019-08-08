He Was Dining Alone At A Mumbai Hotel, So Staff Did Something Sweet...

Prakash Mallya praised the hotel for their "thoughful" gesture

Staff at a Mumbai hotel did something nice when they saw a guest dining alone (Representative)


A sweet incident, shared on Twitter, is bringing a smile to people's faces. On Wednesday, Prakash Mallya, an MD at Intel India, took to the microblogging site to talk about what staff at a Mumbai hotel did when they saw him dining alone.

According to his tweet, he recently walked into a hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a quick meal. However, when staff at the hotel saw him dining alone, they brought in a cute guest to give him some company - a goldfish!

Sharing a picture of the fish, Mr Mallya praised the hotel for their "thoughful" gesture and wrote: "So nice & thoughtful and something that's never happened in all my travel thus far."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared online, the tweet has collected over 1,400 'likes' and a ton of comments.

Some people shared their own experiences of receiving temporary pets at hotels:

Others praised the hotel

What do you think of the hotel's gesture? Let us know using the comments section.

