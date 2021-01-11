He Tweeted About Bus Making Him Late For School. Then This Happened

Sai Pradhan, a student of class 7, would take a Mo Bus to reach school every day.

One small change has made a big difference for a schoolboy in Odisha, where bus timings were revised to help him reach school on time. In the city of Bhubaneswar, Sai Anwesh Pradhan would take a government-run Mo Bus to reach school by 7.30 AM every day. A recent change in bus timings meant that the seventh grader would have been late to school - so he tweeted an appeal to the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and senior IPS officer Arun Bothra to consider revising bus timings in his area.

"I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar," Sai wrote on Twitter this Friday. "I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed."

@CRUT_BBSR@arunbothra

My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems. — Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan (@AnweshSai) January 8, 2021

He added that students were expected to report to school at 7.30 AM sharp, but the first Mo Bus of his route only left Lingipur at 7.40 AM. "As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems... I would be grateful to you if ou kindly look into the matter and take some immediate action," he requested.

Mo Bus is a public transport bus service run in Bhubaneswar. The fleet of over 300 buses is operated by the Capital Region Urban Transport.

On Saturday, the Capital Region Urban Transport responded to Sai and assured him that they would look into the problem. The same day, IPS officer Arun Bothra, Managing Director of Capital Region Urban Transport, informed Sai that a change in bus timings would be implemented from Monday.

"Dear Sai, #MoBus moves with love of commuters like you," he wrote. "The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won't be late for school."

Dear Sai#MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won't be late for school.



With affection from entire team of @CRUT_BBSR. https://t.co/kimd85bXIg — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 9, 2021

This morning, as Sai took the 7 AM bus to school, Mr Bothra shared an update. "Sai took the 7 AM MoBus today morning," he wrote. "CRUT crew members were very excited to take pics with the VIP commuter."

Thank you, Sayema.



Sai took the 7 AM #MoBus today morning. @CRUT_BBSR crew members were very excited to take pics with the VIP commuter ???? https://t.co/qjs772Vp9xpic.twitter.com/DEGj78Nmt9 — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) January 11, 2021

The decision to change bus timings to help a schoolboy has earned the transport department a lot of praised and appreciation on Twitter.

Great relief for all those who depended on #MoBus for going about their daily appointments & assignments. Happy that it is back on the road. https://t.co/uQppjEIeul — Dr. Amar Patnaik (@Amar4Odisha) January 9, 2021

No application, no pillar to post, no follow ups..... Govt. officials like you are creating a benchmark. ???????????????????????? other department should learn and public should respect public servants. — Suvendu K Panda (@suvendupanda45) January 9, 2021

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.