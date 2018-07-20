He Groped A Waitress In Restaurant. What She Did Next Will Make You Cheer

Emelia Holden taught a sharp lesson to a man who groped her.

Justice was delivered swiftly to a man who groped a waitress at a restaurant. CCTV footage from Vinnie Van Go-Go's in Savannah, USA, shows a man in a red shirt walking past a waitress taking an order and brazenly groping her. Without missing a beat, the waitress, identified as Emelia Holden, grabs him by the collar and body slams him to the floor. Footage of the incident went viral after it was shared on Reddit. It shows Emelia yelling at the suspect - who was arrested after cops reviewed the footage.

According to Savannah Now, the incident took place on June 30 at around 11 pm. The suspect, Ryan Cherwinski, 31, spent two nights in jail before being released.

CCTV footage of the incident was posted on Reddit four days ago, where it has been 'upvoted' 50,000 times.

Social media was quick to applaud Emelia's courage and quick-thinking.

"That was satisfying," wrote one commenter. "So she's a server.... of justice," quipped another.

"'All that I want from my experiences is for women to know that it's okay to stand up for yourself," said Emelia to the Daily Mail. "You have every right to wear what you want and you most certainly have every right to defend yourself."