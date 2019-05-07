HBO's Response To 'Game Of Thrones' Starbucks Blunder

The coffee cup that appeared in the fourth episode of the final season of the fantasy series 'Game of Thrones' was a mistake, HBO network has explained.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys (the character Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke) had ordered a herbal tea," the company said in a statement, reported variety.com.

For about two seconds in "The Last of the Starks" episode, a takeout coffee cup appeared on a table in front of Targaryen around the 17 minutes, 40 second mark. Based on the size and shape, many fans assumed it was a Starbucks cup, and the hashtag #Starkbucks trended on Twitter after the episode.

The official Twitter account of Starbucks Coffee tweeted: "TBH we're surprised she didn't order a dragon drink."

TBH we're surprised she didn't order a Dragon Drink. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) May 6, 2019

In an email to Variety, 'Game of Thrones' art director Hauke Richter said it's not uncommon for items to end up misplaced on set, go unnoticed and appear in the final cuts of movies and TV shows.

"Things can get forgotten on set. (The coffee cup error has been) so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with 'Thrones' so far," Richter said.

