Harsh Goenka's Post On Bengaluru Tea Seller Who Accepts Crypto Payments Wins Internet

Industrialist Harsh Goenka frequently shares interesting posts with his 1.7 million followers on Twitter. This time too, the RPG Group Chairperson delighted social media users with an interesting image of a small tea stall in Bengaluru, which represents the perfect amalgamation of new and old by bringing modern technology to the old business idea.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mr Goenka shared the picture of a tea stall owner who accepts payments in cryptocurrencies. "The new India," he captioned the post, which has already garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look below:

Internet users were quick to react to his post. "Cryptea more like it," commented one user. "One more Tea-seller is living his life ahead of time," said another.

A third user simply wrote, "The future India," while a fourth jokingly added, "Sirjee,Ideally he should write "Crypto Cooked" Here".

The tea stall owner has been identified as Shubham Saini, who runs his small shop called "frustrated dropout". Replying to Mr Goenka's post, he wrote, "Thank you @hvgoenka sir for mention our venture. We will definitely try to make a new India with our small venture @FrDropout. #crytochaiwala".

According to the official website, Mr Saini is a crypto trader who started the venture after dropping out of his Bachelors's in Computer Application (BCA) course.

Meanwhile, Mr Goenka is known for interesting social media posts in which he talks about life goals and offers a different perspective on everyday problems. A while back, he even shared four important points about why choosing friends is important.

"Who your friends are is very important - be with those who talk about goals, be with those who have a vision, be with those who tell you the truth, be with those who will always stand for you," the RPG Group chairman said in his tweet.



