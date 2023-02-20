Harsh Goenka Asks For Captions For Snake-Shaped Shoes, Replies Are Hilarious

The unusual design of the shoes left Mr. Goenka intrigued

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. His witty and humorous tweets also garner much traction online. In his latest post, he shared a video of a man flaunting his one-of-a-kind shoes. The unusual design of the shoes left Mr. Goenka intrigued, and he asked his fans and followers to give a caption for the clip.

He shared the video and wrote, “Caption please.” A text overlay on the video reads, “What are y'all calling these?

Watch the video here:

The video showed a man wearing bizarre shoes shaped like a snake, with protruding snake heads.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 4.2 lakh views, 1,930 likes, and several retweets. People flocked to the comment section to suggest funny captions for the shoes, as requested by Mr Goenka. One user wrote, ''Slippers are hissstory – introducing Slithers, the smart new way to slide, glide, and move around. This snake's a real charmer, we say!''

Another commented, ''Nice pair of shoes.. Hats off to your creativity but the only problem is you need to walk only after wearing these shoes... Bcoz you will not able to drive a car with these shoes.''

Singer Adnan Sami, and actors Kiku Sharda and Soni Razdan also reacted to Mr Goenka's hilarious video and entertained the internet with their funny responses. Actor Kiku Sharda wrote, ''Let the owner decide, they are Hisssss shoes.''

Soni Razdan, referred to the shoes as "snakeskins,'' while Adnan Sami wrote, ''Shoes that became ‘Happy'!

Here are some other reactions:

Snike — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 19, 2023

SHEFALI — Δʀψαƞ ☕ (@Tiger_RaGa) February 20, 2023

Nag-Charan

*Nagraj ke Joote

😂 — Siddharth Tripathi / SidTree (@sidtree) February 19, 2023

Ha ha.. I guess #SHOBRA would be just the apt name 🤣 — Sanjay Mudgal (@sanjaymudgal) February 20, 2023

Prior to this, Mr. Goenka shared a life lesson highlighting the importance of being surrounded by ''good people'' to ''increase your own worth.'' He used the simple example of a water bottle to emphasise his point.

