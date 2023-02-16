Harsh Goenka's Tweet About Realising One's Self-Worth Resonates With Internet Users

Mr Goenka used the simple example of a water bottle to emphasise his point.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. The RPG Group Chairperson also imparts important life lessons to his 17 lakh Twitter followers. This time, he shared a lesson highlighting the importance of being surrounded by ''good people'' to ''increase your own worth.'' He used the simple example of a water bottle to emphasise his point.

“This water bottle at the grocery store is worth Rs.50. The same bottle at the restaurant is worth Rs.200. Same bottle, same brand. The only thing that changes is the place. Each place gives a different value to the same item. Be with good people if you want to increase your own worth,” tweeted Harsh Goenka.

In his tweet, he explained how a bottle of water costs Rs 50 when bought from a roadside stall. However, the value of the same bottle increases when bought from a restaurant. Through the analogy, he stressed how we should surround ourselves with good friends and positive-minded folks who have our best interests at heart.

Twitter users resonated with his post and thanked him for imparting yet another significant life lesson. One user wrote, ''Talent, Approach & Potential are Your Capabilities. But the Environment You want to thrive in is Your own Choice. Choice of where, how & with whom you want to thrive along.''

Another commented, ''Yeah, but that overcharging totally wrong. Increasing one's worth comes from within. Intrinsic value cannot be decided as a result who you hang out with.''

A third added, ''Very true, sir. Change of place determines change of worth. But sometimes destiny plays a crucial role. Even talented people can't achieve their dreams, unfortunately.''

