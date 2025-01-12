Harsh Goenka Shares Stunning Pic Of Flamingos Flocking At Rajasthan's Sambhar Salt Lake

Industrialist Harsh Goenka regularly shares intriguing posts and videos on his social media handle. Recently, the Chairperson of the RPG Group shared a stunning picture featuring flamingos at Rajasthan's Sambhar Salt Lake.

Mr Goenka along with the picture wrote, "Stunning sight of flamingos flocking at Sambhar Salt Lake, Rajasthan - a masterpiece of nature's beauty!"

See the post here:

Stunning sight of flamingos flocking at Sambhar Salt Lake, Rajasthan – a masterpiece of nature's beauty! 🦩 pic.twitter.com/O3iZsV03uc — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 11, 2025

Every year, between June and November, thousands of migratory birds flock to the lake, transforming its otherwise barren beds into a winter haven for rare species.

Situated about 75 kilometres from Jaipur, the state capital, and encircled by the rugged Aravalli Hills, Sambhar Lake is the largest inland saline lake in India. With a vast periphery of over 190 kilometres, it is also the largest wetland designated as a Ramsar site of international importance for wetland birds.

However, in recent decades, the number of visiting birds has drastically declined due to pollution from illegal salt-making operations and excessive extraction of subsurface brine. These activities have disrupted the availability of food for migratory birds.

The birds rely on a healthy ecosystem of blue-green algae, local insects, and small fish to sustain them. Poor monsoons or the deteriorating condition of the lake's waters further impact the visiting bird populations.

The internet loved Mr Goenka's post on X. So far, the post has gathered 11 lakh views and several likes.

A user wrote, "Rajasthan is an underrated state."

Another user wrote, "Can any painter paint this natural beauty? Can there be more soothing treat for eyes? Can there be any more powerful stress buster than this? Can we still not say nature is the best craft master?"

The third user wrote, "Beautiful India!! With some better tourist friendly policies, we can become world's top destination to visit!"