Harsh Goenka Shares 7 Resolutions For The New Year

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for sharing motivational and inspirational posts on social media. A few days ago, the RPG Group Chairman shared a list of lessons that one can learn from Twitter's new boss, Elon Musk. This time around, he shared his new year's resolutions.

Mr Goenka took to Twitter to share a post which featured seven resolutions he wishes to follow in 2023. The tweet reads, "NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS: 1. See failure as a beginning 2. Never stop learning 3. Teach others what you know, 4. Practice humility 5. Respect constructive criticism 6. Take initiative 7. Love what you do."

Check out the tweet here:

NEW YEAR RESOLUTIONS:



1. See failure as a beginning

2. Never stop learning

3. Teach others what you know

4. Practice humility

5. Respect constructive criticism

6. Take initiative

7. Love what you do. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 1, 2023

Since being shared, the post has had more than 12,000 views and over 300 likes. The tweet got a lot of reactions from internet users. A user wrote, "Happy New Year. Wishing you and all at home peaceful times filled with happiness, success and good health for always."

Another user wrote, "Happy new year Sir. kindly keep continue posting your insights and keep motivating the common people like us."

"8. Reset all new resolutions on 2nd January when the new year becomes old and start working in your tried and tested ways," the third user commented.

"Excellent advice. Retweeting with your kind permission," the fourth user wrote.

Mr Goenka is known for interesting social media posts in which he talks about life goals and offers a different perspective on everyday problems.

