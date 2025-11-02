Harsh Goenka Praises Bengaluru Children For Innovative Startup Pitch: "Stole My Heart"

Industrialist Harsh Goenka praised young entrepreneurs from Bengaluru for their innovative startup pitch. The children, who call their startup "Eco Wala," have developed a unique business model that offers handmade paper bags without using glue or scissors. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, wrote: "Forget Shark Tank, forget Ideabaaz, this pitch stole my heart...."

See the post here:

Forget Shark Tank, forget Ideabaaz, this pitch stole my heart…. pic.twitter.com/nABlEU4vU2 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 1, 2025

The children, identified as Sharada, Nachiket and Samudyata, explained their business model in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Their startup offers a monthly subscription service for just Rs 10, where customers can receive two paper bags delivered to their doorstep every Sunday.They also offer additional bags for events and functions, and even provide free samples to new customers.

Social media reaction

The post has garnered thousands of likes and comments, and many users have praised the children's passion for sustainability.

"Just see their confidence. Yes they were given scripts and also rehearsal but no one can take away credit from them. Even adults won't be able to perform with this precision. We need to spread this culture of small - one man business. Let startups do their work but this is what India really needs. Both are complimentary not competitive," one user wrote.

"One of the most delightful posts of the day ! Sincerity with entrepreneurial spirit- that's the goodness of times we seek. May God Bless us with such wonderful little stars," another user said.

A third user just called it "pure motivation".

Meanwhile, some users also urged parents to make sure children enjoy their childhood. "Why to give a burden on a startup or business to kids," said one user.