Bengaluru Man Warns About "New Rapido Scam", Says Rider Used Fake App To Raise Fare

A Bengaluru-based man warned of a new Rapido scam as he claimed that a driver tried to cheat him using a look-alike application. In a viral post on Reddit, the user revealed that he booked a Rapido from Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2 to Jakkur. The bike taxi app showed the fare as Rs 598, but when the ride ended, the rider showed him a billing screen on his phone that said Rs 758.

"I followed the normal OTP flow and gave the driver the OTP, everything seemed fine," the user wrote.

But the screen shown by he rider "looked like the Rapido UI, but I felt something was off. I checked my Rapido app on my own phone and the ride was still showing as not finished".

The user said that the rider was hesitant to show him his phone, but he managed to check it and found out that he was actually "using a fake app called TownRide".

"It looks exactly like the Rapido interface, but the fare amount can be manually changed!" the user wrote.

On being confronted, the rider told him that he's been using the same "for a long time".

"I realized what was happening, I raised my voice, My tone got firm, and he immediately understood he was on the wrong side. He quickly agreed to accept the actual amount that showed up on the official Rapido app, took the payment, and sped off," the user wrote.

Social media reaction

"Happened with me today but for an Uber ride. For a quick second he showed me the inflated fare and closed it. I was firm and offered to pay only what my account was showing," wrote one user.

"Same thing happened with me. Rs 67 became 76 on his app," another user said.

"The same thing happened to me in Bangalore. I was traveling from T1 to Jayanagar, and my fare was 805. The driver asked me to pay the parking charges, which I agreed to. But when the ride ended, he asked for 1100 rupees. I asked him how that was even possible, and he said the waiting and parking charges were 250. I told him the math wasn't mathing, bro. Before that, he was speaking in Hindi and English, but suddenly he switched to Kannada, which freaked me out a bit. I called my Kannada-speaking friend, and he came and spoke to him. Then the driver was like, "Okay, do 850." They're literally scamming people, man," a third user shared their ordeal.