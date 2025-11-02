Measles Outbreak Raises Concerns In US As Traveller Exposes Others At Newark Airport

Measles, a highly contagious viral disease, has emerged as a major health concern in the United States in the last few months. Recently, a public advisory was issued by the New Jersey health department after a traveller with measles visited Newark Liberty International Airport on October 19.

The traveller passed through Terminal B between 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm (local time). The infected person, who was not a New Jersey resident, may have exposed others to the highly contagious virus.

What is measles?

Measles is a contagious disease that causes a total-body rash. As per Mayo Clinic, it is spread through the air from an infected person's respiratory droplets.

"Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriage in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby," the department said.

Its symptoms typically begin 10-14 days after exposure and can include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and full-body rash.

"Most people recover from measles in about 10 days. It usually doesn't cause long-term medical issues. But measles can be serious and even deadly. This is especially true for children younger than age 5 and people with severely weakened immune systems," says Mayo Clinic.

Those who were potentially exposed may not develop symptoms until November 9, as the virus can incubate for 11-12 days.

Health department's appeal to individuals

The New Jersey Department of Health has also urged those who were at the airport during the specified time to monitor for symptoms.

The department has also asked residents to be up-to-date on the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

This incident comes amid a concerning rise in measles cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 1,648 confirmed cases of measles in 42 states this year, marking a significant increase from previous years.