Viral Post Shows Gutka-Stained Seat In Delhi Metro, Internet Calls It "Real Menace To Society"

A social media user shared a photo of a metro seat smeared with gutka, a type of chewing tobacco, at Delhi's Azadpur station. In a post on Reddit, the user expressed their frustration, saying, "Saw this at Azadpur Metro today. Someone literally spat gutka all over the seat. Idk how retarded you have to be to do something like this."

In the post, the user wrote, "I honestly don't understand how people need privelages (sic) like public transport and still treat it like a gutter. Metro is supposed to be a clean, shared space not a dumping ground for their bad habits."

"The fines for spitting gutka are either not strict enough or not enforced at all. People like this ruin the experience for everyone else and then complain about India not being developed. How are we supposed to progress when some people can't even behave like basic human beings in public?"

Social media reaction

The post gained huge attention and sparked widespread outrage, with many users debating about civic sense and public behaviour. Many users have called for stricter penalties and better enforcement to maintain cleanliness standards in public spaces.

Some comments also highlighted the need for awareness to address the issue of gutka addiction and its consequences. "These idiots are a real menace to society," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Delhi metro is a world class service, seems like some people are not happy with this system being successful. I hope police catch such people and I hope you have shown this image to police or metro officers," another user wrote.

"Civic sense is a sailed ship here! I don't think that there's enough motivation in people to change and enough for the government to do anything about it! Maths hum 1st se seekh rhe hain, civic sense ka subject aaj bhi nahi hai!At this point, I just expect all public bathrooms to be dirty and all public benches to be unsanitary," a third wrote.