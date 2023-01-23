Harsh Goenka Challenges Users To Find Hidden Cat In Pic Within 10 Seconds

Harsh Goenka shared a picture puzzle in his new post

Industrialist Harsh Goenka frequently tweets motivational posts and interesting stuff on his Twitter account for his fans and followers. On Sunday, he shared a picture puzzle in his new post and his admirers really enjoyed it. In his post, Mr Goenka shared an optical illusion featuring several houses and asked his fans to find the cat hidden in the picture.

He captioned the puzzle as, ''If you are observant, you will find the cat in 10 seconds...''

See the picture here:

If you are observant, you will find the cat in 10 seconds… pic.twitter.com/fisVmjJWFl — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 22, 2023

Harsh Goenka's post has gone viral on Twitter with over 4,200 likes, and more than 270 retweets and fans filled the comments section with their answers. At first glance, the zig-zag pattern of the houses might be confusing, but if you look closely, you will be able to find the cat easily.

While many users were able to spot the cat correctly, many others took a little more time to find it. One user wrote, ''Top right corner. White cat. Took little more than ten seconds...though.'' Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla also commented on the picture saying, ''Less than two seconds. Very very easy.'' A third commented, ''huh! next time ask for something difficult.'' Others shared their answers by putting a circle mark on the cat.

The Internet is filled with several such optical illusions and picture puzzle posts that often leave people entertained, as they are fun to solve.

A day back, the businessman shared a fascinating video showcasing India's splendid beauty, which left users mesmerized. The 30-second video contains a montage of stunning images from different parts of the country, with the viral song 'Everything at Once' by Lenka, playing in the background.

