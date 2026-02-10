Happy Teddy Day 2026: History, Wishes, Images And Tips To Celebrate

Happy Teddy Day 2026: Teddy Day is celebrated on February 10, which is the fourth day of Valentine's Week. It's a day to express love and affection with cute, cuddly teddy bears, which symbolise warmth and comfort. Teddy bears are tokens of affection and innocence, making them a perfect gift for loved ones. Gifting a teddy bear shows you care and want to be there for your partner, friend, or family member. From small to large, people exchange teddy bears along with messages of love on this day.

Teddy Bear History

The history of teddy bears is also quite interesting. Teddy bears get their name from former US President Theodore 'Teddy' Roosevelt, who, in 1902, refused to shoot a tied-up black bear. A political cartoon inspired by this act reached businessman and inventor Morris Mitchom and his wife, Rose. When they saw the cartoon, the couple decided to create a stuffed toy bear, commemorating the former president. Morris Mitchom called it "Teddy's Bear".

How To Celebrate The Day

Give a teddy: Buy a cute gift for your loved ones. The cute bear can be accompanied by other items like roses and chocolate.

Message: The teddy bears can be gifted along with sweet and romantic messages, highlighting what the teddy actually represents.

Digital celebration: On this day, if your loved ones live far away, then celebrations can be done online, by sending sweet messages on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

20 Wishes for Teddy Day

Cuddles and teddies, love that's just for you! I Love You You're the bear hugs to my heart! Happy Teddy Day Teddy for you, love for me. I Love You, My Teddy On this Teddy Day, I am sending you a teddy bear as a token of my love. May it remind you of the warmth and comfort we share. Happy Teddy Day!" Snuggle buddy, you're the best! Happy Valentine's Week You're the co-pilot to my teddy bear adventures. Happy Teddy Day A Teddy Is Not Just A Toy, It's A Soft Reminder Of Love, Comfort, And Warm Hugs That Stay Close Forever. Wishing you a hug-filled Teddy Day Sending You A Cute Teddy And Lots Of Love To Brighten Your Day. Happy Teddy Day Teddy bears are cute, but you're the real deal You're the stuff my dreams are made of, like a teddy bear! Happy Teddy Day Keep this teddy close to your heart and know that I am always there for you. Happy Teddy Day! Hugs and love, just for you. I Love You!!! You're the bear necessity of my life. I Love You, My Teddy!!! Cuddle with me, my teddy bear love. Happy Teddy Day You're the honey to my bear, sweet love. Happy Teddy Day On this special day, I send you a teddy bear to remind you how much I love and care for you. Sending teddy bear hugs your way. Happy Teddy Day You're the best thing since teddy bears. Happy Teddy Day Teddy Day wishes and love, all for you. I Love You, My Teddy!!!

Images For Happy Teddy Day

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Photo Credit: Unsplash