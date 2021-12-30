Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes, Pics, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

Happy New Year 2022: Images and pics to share as we bid goodbye to 2021

With 2022 knocking on our doors, there is no better way to remember your special friends and family members than with a thoughtful message or a Happy New Year card. The beginning of a new year is the time to let go of old grudges and old worries and to turn over a new chapter of life. With 2021 coming to an end, people are eager to celebrate the start of something new. However, celebrations are likely to be muted this year as well as the pandemic continues to ride the Omicron wave. Across the country, several restrictions have been put in place to slow the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19. In such a scenario, going out and partying may not be advisable, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the arrival of 2022.

If you want to wish someone well at the beginning of the new year, here are some Happy New Year 2022 wishes, messages, greetings, images and quotes you can share with them:

May 2022 be the best year of your life. May you find success, happiness and everything your heart desires. Wishing you and your loved ones a very happy new year.

Happy New Year! May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story!

Good luck, great food

Success and sound sleep

Travel and true friends

Peace, prosperity and productivity

These are my wishes for you

As we enter 2022

Wishing you a very happy new year!

Even in these difficult times, we must keep our courage and pray for better tomorrows. As we bid adieu to 2021, here's hoping that the new year brings all of us peace and happiness.

Give wings to your dreams and watch them come true in this new year!

May your new year resolutions be successful, may you find

Here's hoping that 2022 is filled with new adventures with old friends! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way.

Wishing you a wonderful new year that only brings good tidings.

As the world continues to fight the pandemic, we wish for strength and good health for you and your family this new year.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

May your troubles last as long as your new year resolutions. Happy 2022!

Thank you for standing by my side this year. May our friendship only grow stronger as we move into 2022.