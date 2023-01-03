Russia Attacked Ukraine With A Drone Stamped With 'Happy New Year'

Ukraine's government also shared pictures of the drone

Russia stamped Ukraine with "Happy New Year" as part of the barrage of strikes to mark the arrival of 2023. The pictures show "Happy New Year" written in Russian on part of the wreckage.

Kyiv police chief Andrey Nebytov shared photos of the drone on Facebook after attacks across Ukraine. The pictures feature messages in ink and crude drawings of fireworks and gifts.

The message was written in Russian- "Happy New Year" - as well as "Boom."

Mr Nebytov in his Facebook post said the "cheap and tasteless" message was found on the Iranian-made Shahed drone in "a playground where children play."

He added, "This is all you need to know about the terrorist state and its army."

According to New York Post, the government claimed to have shot down at least 45 such drones on New Year's Eve.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday said that the attacks continued overnight with 40 drones headed for Kyiv getting shot down.

Not just drones, the attack also included at least 20 cruise missiles, officials said.

Ukrainians cheered from balconies as their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of the New Year, which Moscow ushered in by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine, reported AFP.

"Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!" some shouted as air raid sirens blared during the late-night attack.