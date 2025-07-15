"Unacceptable": US Embassy On Recent Drone Attacks In Iraq

The United States denounced Tuesday recent drone attacks in Iraq, including ones that hit oil fields in the autonomous Kurdistan region, the US embassy in Baghdad said.

"The United States condemns the recent drone attacks throughout Iraq," including attacks against "critical infrastructure" at oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, the embassy said on X. It added that "these attacks are unacceptable," urging Baghdad "to prevent armed actors from launching" such assaults.

The United States condemns the recent drone attacks throughout Iraq, including the July 14 and July 15 drone attacks on critical infrastructure at the Khormala and Sarsang oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. The Government of Iraq must exercise its authority to prevent… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) July 15, 2025

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)