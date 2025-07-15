Advertisement

"Unacceptable": US Embassy On Recent Drone Attacks In Iraq

US embassy in Baghdad added that "these attacks are unacceptable," urging Baghdad "to prevent armed actors from launching" such assaults.

Recent drone attacks in Iraq hit oil fields in the autonomous Kurdistan region. (Representational)
  • The United States condemned recent drone attacks in Iraq
  • Attacks targeted critical infrastructure at Kurdistan oil fields
  • The US embassy in Baghdad issued the condemnation on X
The United States denounced Tuesday recent drone attacks in Iraq, including ones that hit oil fields in the autonomous Kurdistan region, the US embassy in Baghdad said.

"The United States condemns the recent drone attacks throughout Iraq," including attacks against "critical infrastructure" at oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, the embassy said on X. It added that "these attacks are unacceptable," urging Baghdad "to prevent armed actors from launching" such assaults.

