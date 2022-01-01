Google Welcomes New Year 2022 With Cute Animated Doodle

The doodle features a giant candy with '2021' which snaps into two halves.

As 2021 witnessed its last sunset of the year on Friday, people from various parts of the country prepared to bid farewell to this year and welcome the next one with new hopes.

Google had already started off the pre-New Year celebrations with its candy purple candy bearing '2021' text. As soon as the clock hit the midnight, the purple candy snapped into two halves and from it popped '2022' in shades of pink.

On top of it, if you click on the doodle, it will redirect you to with the results to 'Happy New Year 2022 in India' that falls on Saturday.

India welcomed the New Year amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2022. With night curfew in place, streets of several cities and towns wore a deserted look post 10 pm.

Nations across the world are welcoming 2022 with low-scale celebrations due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 which is rallying infections and raising hospitalizations in a large number of countries.

Wishing a very Happy New Year 2022!