Happy Diwali 2020: Songs That Will Light Up Your Celebrations

Happy Diwali 2020: Here is your perfect Diwali playlist.

The festival of Diwali is a time for joyous celebrations and meeting friends and family. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Saturday, November 14. Diwali or Deepavali is a festival on which people perform poojas, catch up with their relatives, celebrate with card parties and indulge in sweets treats. With diyas lighting up every home and markets bustling with people - this time everyone practicing social distancing amid the pandemic - it's a festival that brings people together.

Diwali is also a time for parties and gatherings, both big and small. It's a time when people light up their homes with candles, diyas and fairy lights, and remember friends by sending them Diwali wishes. And like any other celebration, the festival of Diwali is also incomplete without some good music.

Here are some songs that you must have on your playlist this Diwali. They are sure to light up the celebrations!

Happy Diwali from the movie Home Delivery- Aapko...Ghar Tak is the quintessential Diwali song. Play this to get in the mood for celebrations.

Nothing gets you in the festive spirit like a good old Bollywood song - especially one that is centred around festivities. Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is perfect for playing during Diwali celebrations.

Want something catchy yet traditional? Add Maiya Yashoda to your Diwali playlist.

And if you want to get the party started, T-Series has curated a Diwali playlist that is sure to delight.



Diwali is a time when people pray to the gods for health, wealth and prosperity. This instrumental version of Om Jai Jagdish Hare is perfect for Diwali.

How are you celebrating Diwali? Let us know using the comments section.