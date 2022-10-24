Diwali Party Playlist 2022: 5 Bollywood Songs Perfect For This Festive Season

A still from Nach Punjaaban. (courtesy: YouTube)

Happy Diwali, everyone. The festival of lights is here and we can't keep calm. From preparing wholesome spreads to hosting parties for near and dear ones, the festive season is all about fun, laughter and food. Relatable, did we hear? You are not alone. We all love Diwali. Oh, and, not many would disagree that a party is incomplete with songs. A good Diwali party playlist can set the mood right for the evening. To make things easier for you, we have prepared a party playlist. Take a look:

1.Kaali Teri Gutt - Phone Bhoot

Starting the list with a recently released track from Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film. Be it the peppy beats or the lyrics, the song will make everyone groove.

2.The Punjaabban Song - JugJugg Jeeyo

The particular song is a must on any party playlist. It is too good. So this Diwali “Angreji Music Mein De De Tu Punjabi Touch”. Don't know about you but we just did the hook step of Nach Punjaabban.

3. Nacho Nacho - RRR

It is hard to stay away from the dance floor the moment we listen to “Naacho Naacho Naacho…Kachi Kairi Jaise Khatta Naacho.” Don't forget to practice the signature moves.

4.Coka 2.0 - Liger

Guys, let's go crazy with this peppy track. Can we all call it the party anthem of the season? This revamped version of the hit Punjabi song will surely add that extra edge to your Diwali extravaganza.

5.Kala Chashma - Baar Baar Dekho

We couldn't help but end the list with this song from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 2019 hit film. The Kala Chashma trend has spread like wildfire on social media. So, add this fantastic number to your playlist and just groove. Don't forget your kala chashma.

We wish you a very happy and safe Diwali.